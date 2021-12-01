BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

