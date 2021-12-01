Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.