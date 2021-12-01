Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.82. 34,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,750. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

