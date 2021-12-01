Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.12).

LHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

