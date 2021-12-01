Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $56.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 14,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,156. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

