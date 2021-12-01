TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.20. 56,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,442. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

