Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Decreases By 51.4%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 154,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LYRA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 53,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,761. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

