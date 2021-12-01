Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 14,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of -0.12. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after buying an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $82,371,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $40,126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $29,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.