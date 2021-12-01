Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 9% After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $184.42 and last traded at $186.48. Approximately 140,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,998,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.89.

Specifically, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597,033 shares of company stock worth $396,562,782. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 235.84.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Upstart by 791.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $2,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.