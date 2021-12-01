Moss Coin (MOC) One Day Volume Tops $57.00 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $133.51 million and approximately $57.00 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Moss Coin

MOC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

