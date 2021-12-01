Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.13 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $784,880.65 and $7,784.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00094942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.99 or 0.08040083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.22 or 1.00838336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

