Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Ric Lewis Buys 1,096 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,138.28).

LGEN traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 286.50 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 9,842,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company has a market capitalization of £17.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 237.90 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.30).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

