iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 192,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

