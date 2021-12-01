Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.17. 30,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,764. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

