Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 74.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.49 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $294.78 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

