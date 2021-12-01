Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

