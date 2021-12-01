Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $384.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.36 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

