Tamar Securities LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 56,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

