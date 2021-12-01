Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.90. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

