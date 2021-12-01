Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 28000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.