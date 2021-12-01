Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.78.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$82.67. 3,361,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,155. The firm has a market cap of C$100.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.90. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$64.71 and a 1 year high of C$83.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

