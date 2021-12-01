Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 358,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,698,000 after purchasing an additional 710,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

MNTV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,538. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

