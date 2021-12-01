Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Up 106.8% in November

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

In related news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,425 shares of company stock worth $203,363. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

