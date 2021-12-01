CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 221 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

