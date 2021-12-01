Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Target Price at C$3.13

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:CR traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.93. 974,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,790. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

