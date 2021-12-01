mStable USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $152,208.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $152,208.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,927.49 or 0.98707015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00654387 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000140 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

