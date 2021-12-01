BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $868 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.51 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.83-0.84 EPS.

Shares of BOX traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 339,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,462. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

