GoldFund Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $267,403.04 and $131.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005929 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

