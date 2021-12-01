ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and $214,317.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00065262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00073258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.19 or 0.08059529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,806.74 or 1.00231550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,773,327 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

