Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0019

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $517,421.14 and approximately $473.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00240505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00087760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

