Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $238.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.51 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.63. 7,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

