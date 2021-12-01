$18.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $18.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.02 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $75.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.52 billion to $76.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.47 billion to $71.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. 1,065,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,406,375. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

