Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,216.32

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,216.32 ($15.89) and traded as low as GBX 952 ($12.44). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.67), with a volume of 5,328 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of £288.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 857.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,218.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.20%.

In other news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($329,239.61).

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

