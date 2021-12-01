WANdisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $355.76

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 355.76 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.68). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 297 ($3.88), with a volume of 23,109 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.79.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

