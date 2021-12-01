IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 115.4% in November

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in IF Bancorp by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IF Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IF Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IROQ stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 2,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $74.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.43%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

