Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Rises By 118.6%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMACA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,447. Liberty Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

