Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WMT traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $140.20. The company had a trading volume of 196,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

