Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZH. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

Shares of Zhihu stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,330. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Zhihu by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zhihu by 776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

