UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Announces Earnings Results

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 107,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,238,848. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.59 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

