UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Announces Earnings Results

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.
Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 107,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,238,848. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.59 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
