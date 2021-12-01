Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.93. 19,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

