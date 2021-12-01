Goodwin Daniel L Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

