Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 10,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.