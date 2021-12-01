iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.