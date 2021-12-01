Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

ZTS stock opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

