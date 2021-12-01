Vivid Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $1,163.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $970.02 and a 200-day moving average of $775.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.