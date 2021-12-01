Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 290 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 50,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

