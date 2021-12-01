Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $224.46. 978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,148. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.