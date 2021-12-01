Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 444 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

