Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $32.05 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.8% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.78 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

