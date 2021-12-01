Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 657,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

